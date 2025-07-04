Aspiring athletes in West Northamptonshire are set to gain vital support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including Moulton Leisure Centre and Daventry Leisure Centre.

Among the 22 athletes accepted on the scheme in West Northamptonshire this year are:

Cricketer Elena Newbould, 18, who is on the Northamptonshire Girls Emerging Player Programme – trains at Daventry Leisure Centre

Swimmer Jack Bignell, 16, who won silver at the Swim England Summer National Meet and qualified for the British Championships – trains at Moulton Leisure Centre

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising world champions, Commonwealth champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

The scheme’s all-star line-up includes four-times Paralympic gold medallist Maisie Summers-Newton, who trains at Moulton Leisure Centre, Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane*.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

These innovative, hands-on workshops are designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game. In addition, and new for this year, Sporting Champions will take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with national governing bodies.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from West Northamptonshire each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the next generation of sporting talent here in West Northants.

“Initiatives like the Sporting Champions scheme not only provide our young athletes with access to first-class facilities, but also equip them with the skills, mentoring and inspiration needed to thrive at the highest levels. Through our ongoing partnership with Everyone Active, we are committed to nurturing local talent and helping individuals reach their full potential – both on and off the field.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com