University talk aims to change the narrative on violence against women

Change the Narrative scheduled for April 2 at the University of Northampton.

As the Criminology team at the University of Northampton mark 25 years since the start of their course, they have partnered with the Northamptonshire Office for Police Fire and Crime Commissioner to host a series of events to combat violence against women and girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first event, in a series entitled “Change the narrative” around Violence Against Women and Girls, takes place between 5-7pm on Wednesday 2 April in the Town Hall of the Creative Hub at the University’s Waterside Campus, and will draw together unique perspectives to widen the debate and provide new insights.

Deputy Head of Criminology, Dr Paula Bowles, said: “Our panel will be drawn from different backgrounds and experiences, each bringing their own distinctive viewpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this way, we hope together we can ‘Change the Narrative’ around violence against women and girls.”

The panel of speakers will include representatives of Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Serenity and the Women’s Empowerment Group.

The event is free to attend, and you can reserve a seat via trybooking.com.