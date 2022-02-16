Dead Lies - 'the most scandalous thriller of the year' - hits the road - venue and tour dates

Dead Lies is a political thriller inspired by the Jeremy Thorpe scandal of the 1970s set against the political backdrop of current day Westminster

In this fast-moving, hard-hitting political English thriller the action takes place during a fiercely fought election campaign, following Peter George, a politician who promises a new kind of politics beyond sleaze and spin.

He is welcomed as a messiah by the British public and expected to restore trust in a broken political system. But a shocking secret lies in the past of our country’s hero. As buried truths rise from the ashes, personal and political influences begin to shake the faith of those closest to him, and a media cascade threatens to bring down Britain’s new saviour.

Making an eagerly-awaited return to the stage is Hollyoaks and Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards who plays would be Prime Minister Peter George.

Jeremy Edwards said: “Joining the cast of Dead Lies is a phenomenal opportunity for me. It has that rare combination of the right script at the right time. I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. Not only because it is sexy, scandalous and mysterious it is incredibly on point, I’m delighted".

Joining Jeremy on stage will be Alicia Charles who plays Kate Compton, Press Secretary to Peter George. Kate is to Peter what Alistair Campbell was to Tony Blair and Dominic Cummings to Boris Johnson. Portia Booroff as Peter’s devoted wife Jo George, and Claire Dyson, fresh from appearing opposite Liam Neeson in Made In Italy, as ex-supermodel Stephanie Jones.

Making his UK tour debut is George Verghis in the role of Peter George’s campaign manager James Gillen.

Dead Lies is directed by Joe Harmston who said: “Hilary does that rare thing writing a thriller for the stage: like Agatha Christie, she puts psychology first, making Dead Lies the best sort of whodunnit”

The parallels between the real-life scandal that saw Barnstaple MP Jeremy Thorpe disgraced and stripped of his leadership in the 70’s and the fiction of Dead Lies are plain to see. It’s no artistic coincidence that North Devon culture heavily influences the script, a natural choice for writer Hilary Bonner who was born and raised there, prior to embarking on her illustrious career in Fleet Street where she reported on the Thorpe scandal.

Tour dates:

Queens Theatre, Barnstable, Thursday April 14 to Saturday April 16

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Tuesday April 19 and Wednesday April 20

New Theatre, Peterborough, Tuesday April 26 to Saturday April 30

Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, Tuesday May 10 to Thursday May 12

Hull New Theatre, Thursday May 13 and Friday May 14

Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Tuesday May 17 to Saturday May 21

Garrick Theatre, Lichfield, Tuesday May 24 to Sunday May 29

Tyne Theatre, Newcastle, Tuesday May 31 to Sunday June 5

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, Tuesday June 7 to Saturday June 11

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, Tuesday June 14 to Sunday June 19