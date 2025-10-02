Spin and Spooks event brings Halloween fun to Swansgate
The event is designed to offer a safe and exciting way for families to celebrate Halloween. A monster dance party will be led by the friendly characters Igor and Frankie, who will be playing a mix of spooky tunes to get everyone moving. Attendees are encouraged to show off their best ghoulish grooves and monster mash the afternoon away.
Adding to the experience is the return of the Spooky Wheel, where every spin guarantees a prize, from tasty treats to spooky surprises.
No Halloween celebration is complete without a pumpkin, and Swansgate is offering a free pumpkin patch where visitors can pick their own pumpkin to take home and carve. While the pumpkins are complimentary, the shopping centre will be gratefully accepting voluntary contributions for The Daylight Centre, a local charity that provides vital support to those in need.
Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate, Fiona Stevens, stated, “We're extremely excited to welcome the community for a fun-filled day of Halloween festivities. It's a joy to see families come together to enjoy the fun, and we're especially proud to partner with The Daylight Centre to help a charity that does such incredible work for our community."
Visitors are invited to come dressed in their scariest, silliest, or most creative costumes for a day of fun and treats.
Visit our website for more information on the event: https://swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/
To find out more about The Daylight Centre, visit their website: https://www.daylightcf.org/