Soar into space with this joyful tale of star-crossed aliens

Tall Stories presents The Smeds and The Smoos, a stellar Olivier Award-nominated show based on the award-winning book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, coming to Royal & Derngate from Thursday 5 to Saturday 7 June.

Following an extremely successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Smeds and The Smoos are flying their blue and red rockets around the UK on a nationwide tour.

The Smeds and The Smoos tells the story of two rival groups of aliens living on a far-off planet: the Smeds (who are red) and the Smoos (who are blue). The two groups mistrust each other, and the children are told to never play with one another. So, when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

Directed by Tall Stories’ co-founder, Toby Mitchell, The Smeds and The Smoos was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award for Best Family Show in 2024. The production explores important themes of acceptance, understanding differences, friendship and disrupting stereotypes in a fun and engaging way that resonates with young audiences.

The Smeds and The Smoos 2023 cast. Photo by Mark Senior.

Julia Donaldson said: “I loved the show – the brilliantly alien set and lighting, the energetic acting and the wonderful puppets. My favourite was the Lurgle!”

Axel Scheffler said: “It was lovely to find out a lot more about the life of the Smeds and the Smoos and all the other life forms on their far away planets in this delightful play by the Tall Stories team. Space travel for the whole family – at its best!”

This production has music, laughs, puppetry and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up! Adapted by Tall Stories, the company that brought you The Gruffalo and The Snail and the Whale live on stage, audiences can expect joy, jam and jumping!

The Smeds and The Smoos takes to the Royal stage on Thursday 5 June at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, on Friday at 10.30am and 1.30pm, and on Saturday at 10.30am and 1pm. Tickets are priced from £15* and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 and online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/the-smeds-and-the-smoos.