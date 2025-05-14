Sandwiches at The Old Savoy - bites of history
Join us for a delightful afternoon filled with light entertainment, a delicious afternoon tea, and a captivating virtual history tour of The Old Savoy Theatre.
For just £10 per person, your afternoon includes:
– A selection of freshly prepared sandwiches –
– Scones served with jam and cream –
– A pot of tea –
The experience begins at 12:30 PM, and we’re pleased to offer multiple dates:
Thursday 19th June
Thursday 31st July
Thursday 21st August
Thursday 25th September
Spaces are limited, so book early to secure your place for an afternoon of charm, nostalgia, and delicious treats.
Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 1am - 2pm