Rushden Mission Band: Brass band concert

By Leanne Parry
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:44 BST
End of summer concert

All welcome to an evening of music by the Rushden Mission Band.

Thursday 10th October at 7.30pm at the Mission Church, Wellingborough Road Rushden.

Free entry with voluntary donations going to the band.

