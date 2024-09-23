Rushden Mission Band: Brass band concert
End of summer concert
All welcome to an evening of music by the Rushden Mission Band.
Thursday 10th October at 7.30pm at the Mission Church, Wellingborough Road Rushden.
Free entry with voluntary donations going to the band.
