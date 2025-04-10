Pre Easter preparations at Coronation Park

By daniela laslau
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As a mother with a passion for culture that left home when I was just over 19 I am creating opportunities to keep traditions alive and to inspire others, especially my children.

On the 12th of April from 11 am until 7pm, we will be gathering for an event prior to Easter with Romanian influences, from folk dance to all kind of music.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice