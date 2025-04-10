Pre Easter preparations at Coronation Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a mother with a passion for culture that left home when I was just over 19 I am creating opportunities to keep traditions alive and to inspire others, especially my children.

On the 12th of April from 11 am until 7pm, we will be gathering for an event prior to Easter with Romanian influences, from folk dance to all kind of music.