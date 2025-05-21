Northants Ale Trail starts
CAMRA Northants are pleased to announce that their latest Ale Trail around our pubs in the County has started.
There are 44 pubs on the Trail and they all support local breweries by selling their delicious brews.
Collect a sticker from up to 25 pubs by drinking cask ale and you can then pick up a T Shirt while stocks last. Full details and cards can be found in pubs on the Trail or on our website plus in our magazine called Over The Barrel.
https://indd.adobe.com/view/26da1f5d-ab3d-48ff-ad1c-5ba3a89cbc7b?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR6L6HrC2ATfWM6JKF7DP6V_kLi4Jd7gUrcbYdV0dWQHeludmWNUNSOs96AkRQ_aem_zoStq2m1CKCy0H1p3-WNxQ