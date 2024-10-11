Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair back in Denton this October
The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair is back at Denton Village Hall on Saturday October 19th.
The fair is organised by Deer Spirit Events and Amethyst Moons Crystals and More.
Doors open at 11am until 5pm and the fair features holistic therapists, tarot, psychic, colour and shamanic readings, exhibitors selling crystals, crafts and wellbeing products.
"This event promises to offer something for everyone interested in holistic health, personal growth, and spiritual exploration," says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit.
