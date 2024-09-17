Menopause and Wellness Café Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to the Menopause & Wellness Café, Northampton. At the Menopause & Wellness Café we understand that navigating through the perimenopause is more than just a phase - it's a journey. The café is dedicated to supporting women through personalised wellness plans, and offering a safe and nurturing space for your mind body and soul.

What's on Offer?

Nutrition and Wellness Plans

Gut Health Management Plans

Diane Swallow Menopause and Wellness Coach

Sleep and Stress Solutions

Why Attend?

Expert Led Seessions

Holistic Wellness

Community and Support

Use the link below to book your spot today as there are only 20 tickets available per session.

There are three dates before Christmas - when you book all three sessions at the same time you'll receive a goody bag of products, designed specifically to help you manage your well-being as you navigate your way through your menopause journey.

Your well-being is my priority. Take the first step towards a healthier, happier you by reserving your place at the Menopause and Wellness Cafe.