Menopause and Wellness Café Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What's on Offer?
Nutrition and Wellness Plans
Gut Health Management Plans
Sleep and Stress Solutions
Why Attend?
Expert Led Seessions
Holistic Wellness
Community and Support
Use the link below to book your spot today as there are only 20 tickets available per session.
There are three dates before Christmas - when you book all three sessions at the same time you'll receive a goody bag of products, designed specifically to help you manage your well-being as you navigate your way through your menopause journey.
Your well-being is my priority. Take the first step towards a healthier, happier you by reserving your place at the Menopause and Wellness Cafe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.