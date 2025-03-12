Love, Memory And The Music Of Sinatra: The critically acclaimed play In Other Words comes to The Core
A deeply affecting love story, In Other Words explores the transformative power of music to help reconnect those living with dementia to their loved ones and the world around them.
They call it ‘the incident’ now. What happened when they first met. He always said it was part of his ‘romantic plan’, but they both know that’s rubbish.
In Other Words traces the relationship of Jane and Arthur. Connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra, this intimate, humorous and deeply moving love story explores the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present and hope for the future.
The cast for the new tour production is announced as Lydia White (fresh from playing Miss Honey in the West End production of Matilda) as Jane, with Matthew Seager reprising the role of Arthur.
In Other Words is produced in partnership with house theatre network and The Utley Foundation’s Music for Dementia campaign, which has a goal of making music an integral part of dementia care through grants to inspirational charities and special projects, as well as awareness raising.
Matthew Seager: “Working on In Other Words as a writer and performer continues to provide the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my career. I struggle to articulate how it feels knowing that so many people around the world have now seen a version of Arthur and Jane’s enduring love story. It speaks to the universality of the play’s themes that it resonates so broadly. It is beyond thrilling to now be bringing it to such a wide audience around the UK, especially in conjunction with house theatre and Music for Dementia. That they consider this a valuable piece of work is a source of immense pride for us.”
In Other Words explores themes associated with advanced stages of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, and contains some flashing lights.