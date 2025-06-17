Local lads lose it with Slimming World!

Three cheeky chaps have been crowned ‘Men of the Year’ at their local Slimming World group in Thrapston and they couldn’t be happier!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three members of Thrapston Slimming World are looking and feeling fantastic having lost almost 7 stone between them so far. James, Sam and Kevin are just a few of the male slimmers in Thrapston and all three are delighted with the changes losing weight has made to their lives.

Sam, who attends group with his partner Molly admitted to feeling apprehensive before joining “I remember the first time I started, I was extremely nervous about it because it was completely new to me. Coming to group the first week and meeting Sarah my group leader, you get welcomed in by her and made to feel a part of the group from the start and that made the whole experience so much easier”

Kevins journey began when he gave up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrapston Slimming World

smoking…. “Eating was an easy alternative which got out of control and I was heading towards 18 stone when I realised said to myself, this is enough!” He tried various diets himself before deciding to join his wife Mandy at Slimming World “With a working plan in place, support from the group sessions, which I found, along with a positive attitude is fundamental for success, I reached my target weight. This I managed to maintain for over a year….I have recently fallen out of target after a lengthy holiday but I know I can and will get back there”

When asked what brought him to Slimming World, James said “ I was significantly overweight, and it was beginning to impact my health—particularly my knees. I knew I needed to make a change, and I wanted a plan that would support long-term, sustainable weight loss rather than a quick fix”

Weight loss groups are often perceived as female-only territory but that’s most definitely not the case at Slimming World and we are delighted to be recognising the commitment and hard work of the men in our groups during Men’s Health Week.

The three chaps love the generous eating plan, Food Optimising, “it doesn’t feel like a restrictive diet…it’s realistic, sustainable and fits into everyday life” James commented, he added “We enjoy homemade curries, pasta dishes, and hearty traybakes—all made the Slimming World way. I love that I can still enjoy filling and tasty meals while staying on plan” Sam loves the Slimming World lasagne and all day breakfast omelette but says one of his absolute favourites is the Diet Cola chicken “I really couldn't get my head around the idea of it, but it's honestly, it's one of the best meals I've made and tasted!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lake

The groups are friendly and supportive, whether you’re a first-timer or you’ve been however many times before, you’ll receive a warm welcome, help and encouragement from the whole group and from Sarah the consultant who is a member of Slimming World herself, “I’m on a weight loss journey myself” says Sarah, “like all consultants, I understand the ups and downs my members go through and I’m passionate about helping them reach their own personal achievement target. Whether you have a few pounds or many stones to lose, we are here to help you navigate the tricky times and to celebrate all the milestones along the way. Here at Slimming World we really do love to celebrate achievements so I was delighted to award Sam, James and Kevin their Men of the Year certificates”

When asked what are the biggest changes they’ve noticed as a result of losing weight, all three men said it was their general health, both mental and physical and their energy levels;

“I’ve gone from getting out of breath walking uphill to running half marathons and 100 + mile cycle rides. I’m 65 and haven’t felt this good since my 30’s!” Kevin says and Sam added “having two children was a big factor. I wanted to become healthier and be able to stay active for them. I think definitely I've gained a little bit of self-confidence - It's really nice getting compliments from people who can notice my weight loss too”

James too has noticed some significant health improvements “The biggest changes I’ve noticed are improvements in my overall health, energy levels, and mobility—especially in my knees. I feel more confident, more in control, and proud of the progress I’ve made”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Gallagher and James Haydon

Sarah said “I’m so proud of these three, they bring fun and a genuine warmth to our groups and are all so dedicated to getting to their target weights, I know they’ll get there and I can’t wait to be there, cheering them on when they do!”

If you, or someone you know, would like to lose weight in a warm and friendly environment, get in touch!

THRAPSTON SLIMMING WORLD

Thrapston Baptist Church, St Paul’s Gardens

Wednesday evening, 5.30pm and 7pm

Friday morning at 9.30am

07773 557262 (call or text)