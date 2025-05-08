Latest line-up announced for ALSO Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 130 new experiences have been confirmed for the 12th edition of the award-winning summer festival ALSO on July 11th-13th. with the brand new theme of Love And Horror.

Set in the 17th century setting of Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire, ALSO is a highly curated three-day programme straddling art, science, psychology, comedy, wellness, food and music from around the world, specifically created for ALSO attendees to let ideas run wild and reconnect with nature via the Capability Brown surroundings.

Festival CEO and co-founder, Diccon Towns, said: "We're so proud to present ALSO's best programme ever including our legendary talks food and wellness and five stages of music, from pop, r'n’b folk, classical, indie-rock and of course many DJs in our strawbale night club.

"And this year, thanks to our Future Music Programme, we'll be showcasing an extraordinary wealth of local musical talent. We have come of age as the ultimate boutique festival and we look forward to welcoming you to our award-winning weekend of music, dancing, ideas and lakeside revelry."

ALSO’s theme this year is Love And Horror and festival-goers are encouraged to celebrate en masse at Saturday Night’s Extravaganza. It’s time to lean into midsommar by visiting Flower Haus for floral accessories from wings to crowns, or become part of the performance with a choreography session with Fiona Ring. Join the in-festival choir or the rumoured tug of war or just sit back and enjoy a spectacular evening commencing lakeside at 7.30pm.

IDEAS: Joining previously announced headliners Margaret Heffernan, Dr Camilla Pang, Gina Rippon, Miranda Sawyer and Kit de Waal, Robin Ince is also lakeside introducing his new book Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal: My Adventures in Neurodiversity, a personal look at anxiety and ADHD, whilst topics as diverse as Disco and Andrew Tate are addressed by DJ Legend Greg Wilson and award- winning documentary director Jamie Tahsin.

Broadcaster and award-winning writer Claudia Hammond delves into the psychology of festivals while Patrick Galbraith asks “does nature need us?”

Join mathematician Adam Kucharski for Proof: The Art and Science of Certainty for a lesson in how to embrace uncertainty when existing methods fail.

Writer and Art historian James Payne, founder of Great Books Explained and Great Art Explained talks about how he’s grown these educational platforms to an unprecedented 1.9 million subscribers and over 60 million views.

Xenobe Purvis delves into ALSO25 Love and Horror theme on a tour of her book The Hounding, a haunting tale about five sisters in a small village in eighteenth-century England whose neighbours are convinced they’re turning into dogs.

The leading thinker, researcher and bestselling author of There is No Planet B, Mike Berners-Lee will be live to discuss his newest book, A Climate of Truth: Why We Need It and How to Get It.

Unique to ALSO is the opportunity for a more in-depth conversation with some of the authors after their talks in their programme of Double Talks and Book Signing experiences.

MUSIC: An absolute must for dance fans is Greg Wilson’s takeover of ALSO’s Disco Bunker. There are a wealth of other DJ’s to revel in covering every spectrum of music from 60’s soul and hip hop to the sounds of Brazil and South Africa.

ALSO presents ALSO Future Music, a brand new programme discovering new talent, supported by Arts Council England and featuring a diverse range of early-career artists, and offers development workshops with industry professionals. Grab your chance to see these future stars play live over the weekend.

For those who enjoy immersing themselves in music via a top-tier sound system,

ALSO’s Album Listening Club will run across the weekend in the sound-proofed Bunker 54.

This is all in addition to the previously announced music line-up, featuring Molotov Jukebox, Hackney Colliery Band’s Steve Pretty, Madeleine MINX Dunbar and Denmark’s Smag På Dig Selv (SPDS).

COMEDY: Joining the likes of Rob Deering, Robin Ince, Athena Kugblenu and Dom Joly is Hattie Snooks a Brighton-based singer, songwriter, theatre-maker, and cabaret performer whose work fuses lyrical storytelling, lush melodies, theatrical flair, and a healthy dose of humour.

Julia Raeside will be live on the Woods Stage with her powerful debut novel Don’t Make Me Laugh, exploring control and manipulation and fighting back in a business that is anything but funny.

FOOD: ALSO’s award-winning Executive Chef in Residence James Whetlor will be conjuring up a special Love And Horror-themed long-table banquet on Saturday night, with guests encouraged to dress in their midsommar best. On Friday there will be classic French cuisine to enjoy, Saturday’s woodland three-course long table lunch is seasonally sourced within close vicinity of Park Farm and is sponsored by Roebuck Estates, the award-winning Sussex-based sparkling wine producer, and includes a glass of English sparkling. Sunday’s fabulous fiesta of a Balearic-inspired lunch with paella cooked to order and be part of ALSO’s now legendary Bingo Brunch on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Wine connoisseur Jane Rakison hosts two wine tasting experiences, looking at wines that support women, communities, minorities and more in EDI and Proud plus lifting the lid and sharing a few glasses of wine from some of the eco frontrunners in the industry in Planet Wine.

Chef and scientist Dr Johnny Drain’s Adventures in Fermentation Tasting Demo will take an extraordinary journey into this ancient practice exploring how it has been utilised in different cultures across the globe and how we can do the same.

Kathy Slack, food writer, stylist, photographer and kitchen gardener, leads a Summer Garden: Demo & Tasting experience which takes its inspiration from Kathy’s new book, Rough Patch.

Or festival-goers can book on to a cheese & wine tasting experience with cheesemonger, cheese maker and cheese awards judge, and author of 'The Cheese Wheel’, Emma Young.

EXPERIENCES: All new for 2025 – festival-goers can book on to ALSO Runswim, a trail running around the ALSO site before wild swimming in the half-mile wide Capability Brown lake.

Anna Payne leads a number of SUP – stand up paddle boarding - sessions including bookable yoga and meditation classes along with an introduction to SUP in the lake. Or join Anna for a morning session fusing mindfulness and sound with singing bowls, chimes and nature’s own chorus.

Enjoy the lake from dawn to dusk with bookable guided swims led by wild swimming expert Caroline Saxon. A midnight swim for those over 18 is also on the agenda.

Festival-goers can rejuvenate the body and mind in the ALSO Sauna. With its beautiful lakefront setting, the sauna is the perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature before dipping into the silky lake waters.

It also features wellbeing partners, sisters Melissa and Holly creators of NUMINITY;

more inspiration for the perfect Love and Horror look, with ArtLab and Flower Haus; bookable workshops with Perfect Petals.

Or try your hand at a maker masterclass with Sophie Rochester, founder of London-based Yodomo, and learn how to natural dye an oversized silk scrunchie with Suspended in Sunbeam. Or unlock the secrets of a forgotten romance ritual with Sara Veal, Happiness Facilitator, storyteller, and founder of Sirena Curiosa.

Other experiences include the chance to follow in Jane Austen’s footsteps with Ella Berthoud, as well as guided tree and bat walks, a Love Boat experience, midnight murder mystery and a workshop on horror film techniques.

FAMILY: Playbox are providing interactive theatre workshops for from 5-14-year-olds, including mime, movement and improvisation. For the very young, Playbox’s storyteller and director Stacey soothes sleepy heads before bedtime with Teddy Bear’s Bedtime Stories. And back by popular demand, Mortimer Nannies are on hand so you can enjoy a meal while it’s still hot or hit the late night dance floors in childfree style. Kids will also have the chance to star on the ALSO stage to learn how to survive in the wild with Wild Adventures UK Bushcraft & Survival to hula hooping and raft building.