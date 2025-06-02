Homes & Gardens Fair returns to Boughton House

The popular Homes & Gardens Fair returns to the beautiful grounds of Boughton House, near Kettering, on June 7 & 8, from 10:30am to 4pm. This much-loved event offers a weekend of inspiration for anyone interested in interiors, gardening, and quality craftsmanship.

Visitors can browse a wide selection of stalls featuring local independent brands, including antiques dealers, furniture makers, interior designers, and garden specialists. It’s the perfect chance to discover one-of-a-kind pieces, thoughtful gifts, and expert ideas to enhance your home and garden.

Event Highlights:

Curated Shopping Experience:

Explore a diverse mix of stalls set within the stunning Boughton estate, offering everything from vintage finds and garden essentials to handmade gifts and local food and drink.

Explore Boughton House:

Take a self-guided tour of Boughton House’s magnificent downstairs rooms, including the Great Hall, and get a glimpse into over 500 years of heritage (£5 per person, optional extra; bookable in advance, subject to availability.)

Garden Tour with David Cullum:

Join Boughton’s Parks and Gardens Manager for a guided walk through the estate’s historic gardens and landscapes, including the striking Orpheus landform and the newly restored Star Pond.

(Saturday at 11am, £10 per person.)

Talks & Demonstrations:

Enjoy live demonstrations and talks throughout the weekend from local experts. Highlights include antique valuations by Gildings Auctioneers on Saturday, and woodturning, and practical gardening tips throughout the weekend.

Homes and Gardens Fair

Charles Lister, Property Manager at Boughton House, said: "Last year’s fair was a fantastic success, and we’re excited to welcome even more visitors this year. It’s a great way to celebrate the creativity and talent of local businesses while giving people the chance to enjoy the house and gardens."

Tickets are £5 in advance and £7.50 on the day. Whether you're planning a relaxed day out or looking for fresh ideas for your home and garden, the Homes & Gardens Fair offers something for everyone—set against the backdrop of one of Northamptonshire’s most historic estates.

For ticket reservations and further information, please visit https://www.boughtonhouse.co.uk/event/homes-gardens-fair/

To keep up to date with the latest news and events at Boughton House visit boughtonhouse.co.uk or follow @BoughtonHouseandEstate on Facebook, @boughton_house_official on Instagram.