Homelium Care invites local families to “Planning Ahead for Care” information morning
The free drop-in session, at Duston Library, will provide an open and welcoming space for people to ask any questions they may have about home care, support options, and the steps involved in planning future care for themselves or a loved one.
With so many families only seeking support in a time of crisis, Homelium Care aims to encourage proactive conversations around care. Attendees will be able to chat directly with the Homelium team, gain practical advice, and explore how planning early can ease stress and provide peace of mind.
- Free advice on home care and support options
- Guidance on recognising when a loved one may need care
- Tips for planning ahead before a crisis arises
- The chance to meet Homelium’s friendly care experts in person
Annie Director of Homelium Care: “Too often, families only reach out for care when they’re already in a very stressful situation. Our aim with this event is to help people feel informed, reassured, and confident in making decisions about care early on. We want the community to know we’re here to listen, advise, and support – no matter where they are in their journey.”
The event is open to everyone.