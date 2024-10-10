Fangtastic pumpkin carving workshops at Cherry Lane this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Value garden centres Cherry Lane Roman Way and Poddington, are offering customers a hauntingly good time this Halloween with pumpkin carving workshops for children.

Taking place on Thursday 31st October 2024 at the garden centres on Watling Street and High Street Podington, the spooktacular one hour sessions will give children the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins. The workshops, hosted by spookily dressed Cherry Lane staff, will also include a Halloween cookie and a glass of witches’ brew. Plus arrive in frightful fancy dress and take part in a devilishly cool zombie dance-off. Prizes will be given for the best pumpkin design, as well as the most frightful fancy dress costume and top dancer.

Laura Chapman, events manager at Cherry Lane Garden Centre, said: “the pumpkin carving events are set to provide a spooktacular time for our younger customers this Halloween. We’re looking forward to seeing the spooky designs and frightful fancy dress and having fangtastic fun here at Cherry Lane.”

Tickets for the pumpkin carving workshops cost £6.99 per child, with accompanying adults free [up to two adults per child]. Advance tickets are available to book online until the day before the event. Each workshop starts at 9am. Spaces are limited and must be booked online in advance – see the Events page of www.cherry-lane.co.uk for dates of the workshops and to secure a place.

Free car parking is available at Cherry Lane.

For more information on Cherry Lane, visit www.cherry-lane.co.uk.