Eyes down for Bingo in Weldon

The doors will open at 7pm, with the first game starting at 7.30pm sharp. It’s strictly over 18s only and tickets for entry are £10 for eight games, with all proceeds going towards maintaining and improving the village hall.
There’s a selection of fantastic prizes to be won, all donated by local businesses including Tara Beauty Therapy, Eternity Funerals, Savoy Corby, Mrs B Fitness, Weldon Amateur Theatre School, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and The House at No1.
The evening promises something for everyone, whether you're a seasoned bingo enthusiast or a newcomer ready to try your luck. It’s a bring-your-own-booze and bring-your-own-dabbers event, with a bonus raffle at half time too for a chance to win even more prizes.
Eve Ratcliffe, chair of Weldon Village Hall management committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for the community to come together for a good cause.
“Not many people realise that the village hall is a charity and we’re reliant on using the income from hire fees to not only pay for everyday running costs and overheads such as water, heating and council tax, but also repairs and maintenance. The funds raised will be invaluable in keeping the hall accessible and ensuring it remains a gathering place for everyone in the community.”
