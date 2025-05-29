Experience the magic of The Wind in the Willows this July – where community, creativity, and a love of theatre come together in a heartwarming summer adventure.

Standing In The Wings Presents: The Wind in the Willows – A Magical Outdoor Theatre Experience for the Whole Family

This summer, audiences of all ages are invited to step into the enchanting world of The Wind in the Willows as Standing In The Wings brings Kenneth Grahame’s beloved tale to life in a delightful open-air production at Hall Park, Rushden as part of their fifth anniversary celebrations.

Join Mole, Ratty, Badger, and the irrepressible Mr. Toad on a heartwarming journey filled with friendship, mischief, and adventure. From tranquil days on the riverbank to Toad’s wild obsession with motorcars, this lively adaptation captures the spirit of the classic story with humour, heart, and a touch of nostalgia.

A Celebration of Local Talent

The Wind In The Willows Cast

This is more than just a performance—it's a celebration of our local community. Featuring a vibrant cast of local actors and dancers, and supported by a dedicated team of local technicians and creatives, The Wind in the Willows showcases the incredible talent right here in Northamptonshire. It’s a community production made by the community, for the community.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, July 19: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 20: 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Venue: Hall Park, 81 Saint Mary's Avenue, Rushden, NN10 9ES

Tickets:

Adults: £7

Children (under 14): £5

Babes in arms (0–24 months): Free

Please note: No refunds available.

Event Highlights:

Free on-site parking

The Wind In The Willows

Licensed bar and ice cream van

Family-friendly entertainment suitable for all ages

Open-air setting – bring your own chairs or blankets

Performances proceed in most weather conditions

In Loving Memory – Fundraising for RNLI

This production is extra special as it also serves as a tribute to Garry Mawbey – a cherished member of our team, a mentor, and a dear friend. In Garry’s memory, we will be raising funds throughout the weekend for the RNLI, an organisation close to his heart. We invite all who attend to join us in honouring his legacy and supporting this vital lifesaving charity.

About Standing In The Wings:

Standing In The Wings is a Northamptonshire-based theatre and events company dedicated to providing drama coaching, holiday clubs for young people, and captivating theatre productions. With a passion for storytelling and community engagement, they bring classic tales to life for modern audiences.