East Midlands Steam and Country Show returns
From 3rd to 5th May, families, friends and thrill-seekers alike are invited to experience three full days of non-stop entertainment. With over 600 exhibits, stalls, and attractions, there truly is something for everyone.
Kids will love the Mini Adventure vehicles and bouncy castles, while adrenaline-junkies can take on the climbing wall, try their hand at archery and axe throwing, or witness the daredevil thrills of the incredible Wall of Death & The Euro Fighter Flight Simulator.
Fans of vintage machinery won’t want to miss the impressive display of classic vehicles — both on the ground and taking to the skies.
When it’s time to refuel, head to the food and drink stalls offering something for every taste. And for those who love a good tune, the Steam Up Bar will be hosting live music all day, creating the perfect festival vibe.
Don’t forget to browse the trader and craft stalls, packed with unique finds, handmade goods, and local treasures.
Whether you’re after high-energy action or a relaxed day in the country, the East Midlands Steam and Country Show has you covered. It’s truly a great day out for all the family — and we can’t wait to see you there!
All rides and attraction are subject to serviceability and weather conditions