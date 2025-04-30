East Midlands Steam and Country Show returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for a weekend to remember — the much-loved East Midlands Steam and Country Show is back, and this year promises more excitement, more exhibits, and more fun than ever before!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 3rd to 5th May, families, friends and thrill-seekers alike are invited to experience three full days of non-stop entertainment. With over 600 exhibits, stalls, and attractions, there truly is something for everyone.

Kids will love the Mini Adventure vehicles and bouncy castles, while adrenaline-junkies can take on the climbing wall, try their hand at archery and axe throwing, or witness the daredevil thrills of the incredible Wall of Death & The Euro Fighter Flight Simulator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of vintage machinery won’t want to miss the impressive display of classic vehicles — both on the ground and taking to the skies.

Army Vehicles

When it’s time to refuel, head to the food and drink stalls offering something for every taste. And for those who love a good tune, the Steam Up Bar will be hosting live music all day, creating the perfect festival vibe.

Don’t forget to browse the trader and craft stalls, packed with unique finds, handmade goods, and local treasures.

Whether you’re after high-energy action or a relaxed day in the country, the East Midlands Steam and Country Show has you covered. It’s truly a great day out for all the family — and we can’t wait to see you there!

All rides and attraction are subject to serviceability and weather conditions