Discover Living Heritage at Boughton House

Boughton House is excited to welcome visitors this Spring, offering a host of new and exclusive events. These include a brand-new, family-friendly event in the stunning Boughton Gardens and the exclusive opening of Boughton House during the Easter weekend.

"Spring at Boughton" is a family-oriented event taking place on Sunday 13th and Monday 14th April. Visitors are invited to join a fun trail to help Little Bo Peep find her lost sheep throughout the Duke of Buccleuch’s Gardens and Parkland.

Along the way, participants will encounter games and learn fascinating facts about the estate as it prepares for spring. A key highlight will be the opportunity to see the newborn lambs up close. Boughton House has also partnered with Camp Wilderness, who will offer free archery and axe-throwing sessions for children aged 8 and above.

Sam Rees, estate manager, said: “Family history has inspired the new event which links Boughton’s history with the present. An image of Lady Constance Anne Montagu Douglas Scott (1877-1970), the daughter of the 6th Duke of Buccleuch, dressed as a shepherdess at a party at Chatsworth, inspired the Little Bo Peep theme. Today, the estate continues to farm the land, welcoming newborn lambs which visitors will get a chance to see, and learn more about other areas like honey production.

Lady Constance as a Shepherdess

"We’re also excited to collaborate with Camp Wilderness, known for their immersive woodland camps offering unforgettable back-to-nature experiences for young people and families. It promises to be a wonderful event to welcome spring.”

Boughton House will also open exclusively over the Easter weekend (Saturday 19th to Monday 21st April) and the May Bank Holiday weekends (Saturday 3rd to Monday 5th and Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May). During these openings, visitors can explore the world-class art collection and learn about the fascinating history of the House, while also admiring the newly restored Great Hall ceiling and viewing works by local artists.

The Great Hall, perhaps the most iconic room in Boughton House and featured in films such as Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, has undergone extensive restoration work.

The ceiling conservation project is the largest and most ambitious restoration at Boughton, and will take around eight years to complete, the Great Hall itself taking six months. The Perry Lithgow Partnership Ltd. has painstakingly conserved and reimagined elements of the artwork where the original has been irreparably lost or poorly restored.

Great Hall

Visitors can explore the Great Hall via a self-guided ‘free-flow’ tour, with additional guided tour options available, such as the State Rooms Tour and the “Books, Beds and Beyond” Tour.

Boughton House will also host three pop-up events in collaboration with Northants and Rutland Open Studios. Local artists will display their work in the Stableyard area, including in the Tearoom and Coach House.

The historic Gardens, Landscape, and Parkland will also be open to visitors during the Easter and May Bank Holiday weekends.

Guests can enjoy cakes, tea, and light refreshments at the Stableyard Tearoom and Gift Shop, making it the perfect spot to unwind during their visit.

Lambs at Boughton House

Ticket Information:

"Spring at Boughton" (13th & 14th April): £5 per child (pre-booked tickets), £8 on the day, with up to 2 accompanying adults free per paying child.

Great Hall Tour: £14 for adults, £8 for children (under 5s free).

State Rooms Tour: £14 for adults, £8 for children (under 5s free) or £5 per person when added to a Great Hall Tour.

"Books, Beds and Beyond" Tour: £16 per person, or £10 when added to another tour.

Gardens and Parkland: £8 for adults, £3 for children (under 5s free), included with the price of a House tour.

Tickets can be purchased via boughtonhouse.co.uk. For more information on events and to stay updated on the latest news, visit the website or follow @BoughtonHouseandEstate on Facebook.

