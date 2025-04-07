Chance to meet author and real-life spy at library event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Book lovers and espionage enthusiasts are in for a treat as author Joseph Lindsay visits Wellingborough Library to discuss his gripping debut novel, A Pansy Resting on its Laurels: Private.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event on April 11 from 2-4 pm offers a unique opportunity to hear first-hand from Lindsay, a former British Military Intelligence officer, as he delves into the real-life experiences that inspired his novel.

Drawing on a 30-year career in the British Army and Intelligence Corps, Lindsay shares an unfiltered look into the shadowy world of Military Intelligence—an area often overlooked in favour of its more famous cousins, MI5 and MI6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private follows the journey of Jon Comyn, a soldier who joins the Intelligence Corps in search of meaning and challenge, only to find a world more Harry Palmer than James Bond. Through Comyn’s eyes, readers are given a rare glimpse into the day-to-day realities of military spying: unpredictable, complex, and far from the Hollywood spotlight.

Meet Jospeh Lindsay at Wellingborough Library

Attendees will get the chance to meet Lindsay, hear his fascinating stories from life undercover, and pick up a signed copy of A Pansy Resting on its Laurels: Private.

The event is free to attend and no booking is required — perfect for fans of spy fiction, military history, or anyone who enjoys a well-told tale with a dose of gritty realism.

Don’t miss your chance to hear from a real-life spy-turned-author and uncover the stories behind the fiction.