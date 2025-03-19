Celebrity charity match at Kettering Town FC this Sunday 23rd March 2025 raising funds for The James Brindley Foundation
Exciting celebrity charity match coming to Kettering Town FC
This Sunday at Kettering Town FC raising funds for The James Brindley Foundation with the likes of Love island Sean Stone, Reuben Collins, Eastenders legend Ricky Groves, Married at First sight stars Adam Nightingale & Nathan Campbell and many more (celebrity players subject to work commitments).
Doors open 1.30pm and kick off is 3pm.
For more information or to buy tickets for Sunday’s game, visit the website.