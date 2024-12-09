Camerata Singers Christmas Concert to take place at Kettering church

Two Maginificatsplaceholder image
Local choir Camerata Singers will present their Christmas concert on Sunday, 15 December at SS Peter & Paul Parish Church on Sheep Street, Kettering, at 3pm.

The concert will include two Magnificats. One is from the 18th century, by Pergolesi; the other is a modern version by John Rutter.

Both will be accompanied by the pipe organ and will have a soprano soloist.

Cost is £10, including refreshments, and tickets can be bought at the door.

All are welcome to this special seasonal event!

