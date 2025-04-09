Brand new Easter trail opens at Lyveden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, 5 April the Easter trail was unveiled at Lyveden, a National Trust property just 15 minutes drive from Corby. Running until 21 April, the new Easter trail invites visitors to join the colony and jump into the wonderful world of bees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 10 different activities to find there is something for everyone to enjoy at Lyveden this Easter holiday. Families can have a go at making their own waggle dance, compete in collecting Velcro pollen, bee and spoon races, dress up and more.

At the opening weekend one visitor said, “It’s always a lovely day out, but the Easter trail really made it special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal admission applies plus £3.50 per trail, includes Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and a dairy or vegan Free From chocolate egg.

"The Hive" at Lyveden's visitor reception, where families taking part in the Easter trail can claim their prizes.

For a limited time only visitors to Lyveden and other participating National Trust locations can enjoy free Easter trails this season when signing up for a new National Trust membership. Speak to a member of the Lyveden team or head to the National Trust website to find out more. Offer available until Sunday 27 April.

The Easter holidays also see the return of Lyveden’s Outdoor Tuesdays and Craft Thursdays. For just £2 visitors can come join volunteers as they make seed bombs, bug hotels and more.

Visit Lyveden’s page on the National Trust website to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sunny weather returns there's plenty more to be enjoyed at Lyveden. Connor, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at Lyveden said: “With the arrival of Spring the Elizabethan gardens start to come to life. Lyveden’s heritage orchard will see it’s different varieties of tree bloom, creating a rolling calendar of spectacles to enjoy throughout the season. With a small pop-up exhibition in the manor red room, visitors can learn all about Lyveden’s orchard and even have a go at blossom origami! Visitors to the manor will also find Tresham College’s Reimagine exhibition in the upstairs common room, alongside the carefully curated second-hand bookshop."

Lyveden is open every day from 10am to 5pm, with last entry to the property at 4pm. For more information including admission prices please visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/leicestershire-northamptonshire/lyveden