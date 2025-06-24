Local author releases second book in his "swashbuckling" children's adventure series about "Magster" the Cockapoo

Magster, the intrepid cockapoo, is back! Local author, Kit Butler, has released the second book in his middle grade children’s fantasy adventure series: “Magster”. The new release is titled Magster and the Auriaku Koi and follows on from the first book in the series – Magster and the Light of the Ladybird.

Magster the cockapoo’s story begins after being recruited as a special agent for a mysterious and ancient society called The Mystic Council of Mages. Her human daddy, Paul, is also made part of team and along with a cast of new friends and team mates, she helps the Mystic Council in the fight against the forces of darkness, and their devious plans.

After a hair-raising first mission to protect the “Light of the Ladybird”, she is now called upon for her next mission: “The Auriaku Koi” - a shoal of magical koi carp, created by The Mystic Council of Mages, to clean pollution from rivers and lakes around the world and assist in maintaining a natural balance in the ecosystem, whenever and wherever needed. This is where the new book takes up the story.

The themes of friendship, family, courage, teamwork and thinking through problems, are still very much a focus in the second book and the author intends to keep it that way, through the entire series.

"Magster" on display at Quinn's Bookshop.

Kit found the second adventure fun to write, but it was not without its challenges and was published later than he wanted.

“When you are writing books which can be read as stand-alone editions, but each of them are all part of much bigger over-arching story line, you always have to keep your wits about you and ensure that you keep the readers gripped with adventure.

My main challenge with Auriaku Koi was that I now needed to really open up the Magster universe and introduce new characters and locations and I felt that the adventure and “swashbuckling” side of the story, had been lost in my original drafts. It had become more of a bridging book, between two adventures. I went back and did a complete re-write and also concentrated on doing what I could to keep promoting my first book. It was definitely the best move.”

Kit has also been busy promoting Magster and the Auriaku Koi, with bookshop signings, Comic Cons and radio. He appeared on the Bernie Keith show on May 29th; this was his second interview with Bernie and the team at BBC Northamptonshire, and he will be attending more book fairs and book shop events in the UK, over the coming months.

Magster and the Auriaku Koi by Kit Butler

The "Magster" series is a series of chapter books, that are suited for readers between 6-12 years and are perfect for lovers of magic, adventure, travel, dastardly pirates, evil wolves and of course… heroic cockapoo dogs!