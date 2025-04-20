Battle for Glory: Who will take home the Kelly’s Heroes Cup?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the Kelly’s Heroes Charity Football Day last year, Whitworth FC have scheduled the 2025 event for Saturday, 28 June. First and foremost, the goal will be to create a brilliant community family fun day whilst supporting two amazing charities, The Maxwell Mallows Brighter Future Fund and Kelly’s Heroes with their dedication to raise mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly’s Heroes and Maxwell’s foundation both very close to the club’s heart and this shone through with over 700 people attending in 2024, raising a staggering £13,000 and the club have set their sights on creating a bigger and better event this year.

The football will consist of 16 teams competing in a 7 a side tournament played across the main pitch, squads of 11 with a minimum of 4 “veterans” (over 35) of which at least 2 must be on the pitch at any time. Entry is on a first come basis and places are filling up fast, should you wish to take part the cost is £150 per team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are aiming to create an expanded family entertainment area for 2025 and invite any stall holders that wish to take part to contact the club, we are open to suggestions that would enhance the day including: cakes, bakes and sweets, face painting, sports games, rides and carnival stalls.

Kelly's heroes cup 2024

There are also a number of sponsorship opportunities to give some great local exposure for your business.

Whether you plan to play, sponsor, donate a raffle prize or attend, your support makes a difference. Let’s make 2025 our biggest and best year yet!