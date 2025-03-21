Active In Motion, part of the renowned charity Adrenaline Alley, is proud to announce an incredible Open Day in partnership with (AF) Amputee Foundation and serious injury solicitors Rothera Bray.

Taking place on Sunday, April 13th, this event promises to be an inspiring and inclusive experience, welcoming individuals of all abilities to explore the life-changing benefits of movement and community support.

The Open Day will feature two interactive sessions:

Session 1: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Inclusive to all!

Session 2: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

This unique collaboration brings together passionate organisations with a shared vision—to empower individuals, break down barriers, and support those facing challenges in their daily lives.

A Partnership That Changes Lives

The Amputee Foundation was born from two remarkable individuals—a military veteran who sustained life-altering injuries in Afghanistan and a civilian who overcame the devastating effects of a road traffic accident. Their experiences fuelled a passion to support amputees and their families through immediate, empathetic, and effective assistance. AF provides vital resources, including peer mentoring, support groups, prosthetics guidance, and rehabilitation workshops, helping amputees across the UK regain independence and confidence.

Active In Motion

AF are proudly supported by Rothera Bray Solicitors who provide comprehensive care for their injured clients covering treatment, rehabilitation and emotional and financial support.

Meanwhile, Active In Motion (AIM) is an innovative Health & Wellbeing Centre dedicated to improving quality of life through movement. Using power-assisted equipment, functional fitness tools, and specialised programs, AIM welcomes individuals who have experienced disabilities, social exclusion, rehabilitation needs, mental health challenges, and more. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, AIM empowers members to improve their physical strength, mobility, and mental well-being while creating a sense of community.

What to Expect on the Open Day

Visitors will have the opportunity to:

Join us in April as part of Amputee month!

Experience Innerva power-assisted equipment & functional training tools

Meet and hear inspiring stories from AF mentors

Engage in tailored fitness and rehabilitation activities

Connect with like-minded individuals in a supportive community

Functional Fitness

Learn about the powerful impact of movement on both physical & mental health

Have a guided tour of AA and see the biggest indoor action sports centre in Europe

This Open Day isn’t just about fitness—it’s about changing lives, building confidence, and proving that everyone, regardless of ability, deserves access to movement and well-being.

Join Us!

We invite local residents, healthcare professionals, community groups, and media representatives to attend and experience first-hand the transformative work of Active In Motion and the AF Amputee Foundation.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

01536216870

https://www.adrenalinealley.co.uk/active-in-motion/

Let’s move together, break down barriers, and create a healthier, more connected community!