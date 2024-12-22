Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The You Bet! celebrity panel has been confirmed for this week 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You Bet! is back on ITV for its second episode of 2024.

Holly Willoughby and Stephan Mulhern are the hosts.

After a week hiatus, the show is back on ITV tonight.

ITV’s revival of You Bet! will be back for its second and final episode of 2024. The nostalgic gameshow has returned to TV screens after 27 years.

After fans were caught out after it took a surprise break last weekend. However it is back and boasts yet another stacked celebrity panel line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIke the show back in its heyday, it features normal people taking on extraordinary challenges. But which celebs will be on the panel?

Is You Bet! on ITV tonight?

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern host the new You Bet!. Picture: ©ITV.

The show returned after 27 years on Saturday December 7, with a repeat the next night. However in a surprise move, it didn’t actually air the following weekend - but it will return to our screens for its final new episode of 2024 tonight (December 22).

What time is You Bet! on ITV?

The new episode of You Bet! will air on ITV at 6pm and it is another lengthy episode. It will run from 7pm to approximately 8.20pm, lasting 80 minutes including advert breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode will also be repeated at 5.05pm on Christmas Eve (December 24). And you can catch up with it on ITVX after it has aired on live TV.

Who is on the You Bet! celebrity panel?

There will be a fresh batch of celeb guests joining Rob Beckett on the panel for You Bet! this week. He will be joined by: England goalkeeper Mary Earps, Judi Love and singer Olly Murs.

They will place bets on the ordinary people who will take on the challenges in the episode. If you have watched the first episode - or watched it in past years - you will know how it works.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].