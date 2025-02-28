This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Acknowledge him - Roman Reigns is coming to the UK in 2025! ☝

The original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will be attending WWE Smackdown in London this year!

The longest reigning WWE Universal Champion is set to be at The O2 event as part of the WWE’s UK Tour.

Here’s when you can acknowledge Roman Reigns on the road, and how to get tickets to several UK based WWE events before Wrestlemania 41.

Acknowledge your one, true, original Tribal Chief when he comes to London this year ahead of Wrestlemania 41.

Announced yesterday by the WWE, the legendary, longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to the UK, as part of the company’s WWE Smackdown event taking place at The O2 in London on March 28 2025.

In the statement set out to press, the WWE wrote: “As the Original Tribal Chief (OTC) and one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history, Roman Reigns’ return to London is set to be an unmissable moment for fans.

Reigns has over 9.7 million followers, and is related to the iconic Superstar The Rock through the Anoa'i wrestling family . Reigns holds the record for longest reigning WWE Universal Champion in history as he held the WWE Universal Championship for a whopping 1,316 days.”

The Road to WrestleMania is WWE’s legendary annual promotional tour, and for the first time ever, it will include live events across the UK and Europe.

This thrilling lead-up to WrestleMania 41 in April—an event that garnered over 660 million views last year—promises unforgettable moments for fans.

When is the WWE coming to the UK in 2025?

The WWE are set to bring Raw and Smackdown to our shores as part of the Road to Wrestlemania 2025 tour, with the following events taking place on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to attend the WWE’s show in the UK in 2025?

Tickets to attend the UK WWE shows are available from today through AXS or Ticketmaster UK .

