Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors had a suitably dramatic penultimate episode for 2025!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors penultimate episode saw just one player leave.

An extraordinary power was also up for grabs in the mission

But who left - and what happened - recap all the action.

The Traitors’ penultimate episode saw one player score a potentially game-changing power. It really threw the cat among the pigeons - and fans had successfully predicted it.

The line-up for the final has been confirmed and we are just 24 hours away from a winner - or winners - being crowned. Recap all of the players who have been eliminated so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recap what happened in the episode and see who was murdered (if anyone), who was banished and who got the ‘Seer’ power.

Who was murdered on The Traitors?

The Traitors 2025 | BBC

The previous episode had ended on a cliff-hanger as Charlotte prepared to lure new Traitor Freddie into a trap. Hiding the fact that she knew Leanne had found the shield on a mission the day before.

The players on the shortlist of targets were: Alexander, Jake, Leanne and Frankie. It was revealed that the Traitors had picked Leanne as the target - meaning there was no murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the mission - and what happened?

Claudia once again teased the mission at breakfast - asking if the players had made good memories at the castle. When they arrived she told them it was the most important challenge so far.

She revealed that the player who banked the most gold would get the power of the ‘Seer’ and they would be able to find out the identity of one of the players. Claudia said: “This power could turn the entire game on its head”.

The mission took place in the woods and it started with the return of the clowns from a previous challenge. 10 of the clowns had £200 worth of gold - while five had skulls - and the players had to correctly pop the right balloons.

If they popped the balloon of a clown with a skull, they would lose any mother gathered up to that point. Jake suggested they focus on the clowns with the skulls, so they only had to follow five of the clowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this first mission, they successfully banked £2,000 and managed to avoid all of the skulls. Four of the players were tied in the scoreboard.

For the second challenge, the extremely creepy dolls from last week. The players had to pick up a doll each - and then took it in turns to pull the cord.

The dolls could either say an amount of money they would bank - or tell them they are “too greedy” and lose the money. On his second pull, Jake was knocked out and the same for Alexander - as was Charlotte.

Frankie managed to cash out with £600, the first money the group had claimed. Freddie also banked £600. Leanne got to £600 and pulled the cord again, successfully taking her total to £700.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group banked £1,900 to go with the earlier £2,000. Leanne was in the lead for the race to get the ‘Seer’ power.

For the third and final challenge the cages were brought back from week two. Each one had a name on it, the players had to search for gold coins in the woods and had to put them in their own cage - but they had to hoist their cage in time to actually bank the money.

They had five minutes, but there was no countdown - so they had to keep track of the time themselves. In a bold move, Alexander gave all his coins to Frankie so she could win because he trusted her.

Frankie shouted 30 seconds left and the players hoisted their cages, but in reality they’d had another two minutes. The group added £5,200 in the third challenge - taking the total from the trip down memory lane to £9,100.

Who did had the most suspicion this episode?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte quickly started to float Freddie’s name at breakfast, only a few hours after he was seduced to the traitors side with an ultimatum. I think this is not just 4D chess, it's 12D chess - if that many dimensions exist.

Leanne upon finding out she was the target, she pointed the blame at Alexander and Freddie. Since they were the only two who didn’t know she had a shield.

Poor Freddie found his start to a life as The Traitors rather sticky, struggling to come up with a cover for why Leanne was targeted and that he in fact knew she had a shield. Saying Minah told him - which wasn’t possible, as she had been banished before Leanne revealed the shield to Jake, Charlotte and Frankie.

But Jake did not believe Freddie’s lie about knowing Leanne had a shield and led to him quickly raising suspicions. Wondering if Minah had pointed suspicions at Freddie because it was two traitors going at each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander and Frankie did wonder if it was a bluff. Speaking to Freddie and Charlotte, he suggested that Leanne could have pretended and recruited someone to join the traitors.

Charlotte attempted to raise suspicion around Alexander, telling Leanne and Frankie that his whole ‘demeanour’ had changed. Leanne confronted Alexander and was adamant that she wasn’t lying about being the target of murder.

Freddie mentioned to the group the idea that Charlotte could have been recruited. But the players didn’t bite.

Alexander found himself coming under suspicion, particularly for giving his coins to Frankie in the mission. Leanne continued to come after him - especially because he was questioning her and also because he is the last player left who returned to the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the roundtable started, it felt like the wind was blowing against Alexander and it felt like he was the most likely to be eliminated. But much could change once they stepped into the roundtable.

What happened at the roundtable - and how did the players vote?

It started with the players ordered by Claudia to look in each other's eyes and tell the table they are a faithful. Before the host added: “The thing is you are not all faithful.”

Leanne started the discussion and brought up the things about Alexander being either “unfortunate” or is a Traitor - after leaving the train in episode one and surviving the death match. Frankie also questioned him and he told her that she should use the Seer power on him if she gets it.

Alexander brought up his theory that Leanne pretended to be murdered the night before. Charlotte jumped in and said she wouldn’t vote for Alexander - while Freddie brought up her name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Freddie’s lie from the earlier in the episode about Minah telling him Leanne had the shield came back to haunt him. And it was not looking good for the recently converted traitor.

Jake voted for Freddie

Alexander voted for Freddie

Leanne voted for Freddie

Francesca voted for Freddie

Freddie voted for Charlotte

Charlotte voted for Freddie

Who was banished in this episode?

Freddie was banished. Less than 24 hours after becoming a Traitor and the second traitor in a row to be caught.

Who won the ‘Seer’ power?

The ‘Seer’ power was announced at the end of the roundtable. Claudia revealed that Francesca had won the power - but who would she pick?

It was revealed at the end of the episode that Francesca had picked Charlotte! Who is a Traitor - and now Frankie will find that out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the final of The Traitors?

The line-up for The Traitors final has been confirmed. Five players have made it to the last day of the BBC show on Friday night (January 24).

They are: Alexander, Jake, Francesca, Charlotte and Leanne.

Who do you think will win The Traitors tomorrow? Let me know by email: [email protected].