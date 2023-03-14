Some of the best animal-free food and cosmetics will be on offer when a vegan market returns to Kettering this summer.

The town’s Market Place will host the event – run by Kettering Town Council and the Vegan Market Co (VMCO) – on Saturday, June 17.

It will feature a hand-picked selection of street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

A previous vegan market was attended by hundreds of people

Previous events put on by the VMCO have been attended by hundreds of people.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chair of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We are pleased to welcome the vegan market back to Kettering – it’s a great showcase of the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and will also be a great day out.”

The Vegan Market Co supports tree planting and conservation projects around the world and, in addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, plants a tree for every business that takes part.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Kettering. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Kettering.”

The Kettering vegan market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

