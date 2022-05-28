'Street Food Saturdays' coming to Kettering

Street food vendors will take over Kettering’s Market Place for one Saturday each month this summer after the success of a similar scheme just up the A6003.

Dominic Douglas, who owns Fly By Bars, brought his ‘Street Food Fridays’ concept to Corby’s West Glebe Park in 2021 with hundreds of visitors tucking into tasty bites.

It’s proved such a hit that he’s set to launch ‘Street Food Saturdays’ in Kettering as part of a partnership with Kettering Town Council, starting in July.

Street Food Fridays in Corby

Dominic, who lives in Corby, said: "There’s going to be a community vibe – it’s going to bring traffic into the town.

“We’ll be bringing quality traders to Kettering and it’s really exciting.

"Kettering and Corby are big towns and they should have events like these.”

Each event in Kettering – on July 30, August 27 and September 24 – will see up to ten street food traders serve up mouth-watering eats from 11am to 7pm.

Street Food Fridays in Corby

Vendors lined up to trade on certain dates include those offering tacos, Jamaican food, doughnuts, Indian snacks, vegan treats and more.

There will also be a pop-up bar with craft beers, ciders, frozen cocktails and more, with DJs, games and ‘lawn toys’.

The events come off the back of a huge food and drink festival in the Market Place in April which proved to be a success.

Kettering Town Council say the Street Food Saturdays dates could also see a farmers’ market, alongside the general market, as an experiment to see whether it would attract new traders and customers.

Dominic has been working with Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) to bring Street Food Saturdays to Kettering.

She wants to bring life to the Market Place – and she hopes the events can be replicated across the north of the county.

She said: "I think people have seen that it can work and can be really successful.”