Rothwell Platinum Jubilee carnival and celebrations POSTPONED after storm warning issued

A carnival and Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Rothwell have been postponed due to the poor weather forecast.

Rothwell Town Council was due to host a carnival in the town on Sunday (June 5) as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Organisers have said they are “gutted” about the decision and are “working hard” to rearrange for a date in August.

In a statement posted on Rothwell Town Council’s website, the organisation said: "A decision that we didn't want to have to make but with the forecast as predicted this unfortunately would not be the celebration or party that we had planned. The right decision is to postpone so that we can all enjoy together at a later date.

"We are working hard to secure a date in August and will notify everyone when this is confirmed.

“Finally, a big thank you to all the those that have helped to organise, volunteer as marshalls and to help with the set up, those that were due to have stalls, entertainment and bands - we are truly gutted but we will still need you all at a later date.