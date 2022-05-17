A day of jubilation will take place in Rothwell as the town holds its carnival, hosts a ‘big picnic’, gathers for a family fun day and crowns the winners of its Community Awards 2022.

Coordinated by Rothwell Town Council the day of celebrations will see the town united to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

Residents are also being urged to nominate people for the seven awards, with one overall winner to be named the ‘community star of the year’ at the event.

A spokesman for Rothwell Town Council said: “Please save the date for what we hope will be a fantastic day of celebration."

From 12pm in Market Square, people will be able to buy food to join in and enjoy the national 'Big Jubilee Lunch' – with tables and chairs being provided so people can just pop in.

The long-awaited return of Rothwell Carnival will see the parade leave at 1pm from Moorfield Road - the route incorporating Glendon Road and Columbus Crescent for the first time.

Covid restrictions meant the carnival had previously been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Between 2pm to 6pm Manor Park will host an afternoon of family entertainment, including stalls, a bar and a ‘not to be missed’ Last Night of the Proms grand finale.

Awards will recognise people in the town’s contribution to their community.

The council spokesman added: “We are really excited to release the nominations for eight fantastic community awards to celebrate the exceptional contribution made by so many volunteers.

"These people really do make such a big difference to the quality of life in Rothwell and they should be recognised for that.”

The awards will recognise people volunteering with young people, sports clubs and charities as well as business, and in creative arts.

Go to https://www.rothwelltowncouncil.gov.uk/news/2022/04/rothwell-community-awards to nominate someone.

Completed forms should be emailed to [email protected]