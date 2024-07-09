First ever Rockingham Rocks Festival set to be an epic day for all the family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever Rockingham Rocks Festival will be held later this month and promises to be an incredible day full of music, street food, circus, a fun fair and even a Classic and Custom ride in Bike Show.

The event is the brainchild of the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch - who have billed it as the party of the summer and one not to be missed!

It will be held at the amazing Rockingham Castle in The Great Park - on Saturday July 20 from 12pm until 10pm and promises to have something for everyone.

If live music is your thing then you will be blown away by the incredible line-up of live artists and bands who will be performing on two stages - one will be combining modern music genres with ska, swing, modern covers and jazz - while the other stage will host the best of rock music.

As well as the amazing line-up of live bands there will also be arts and crafts, a mouth-watering array of food and drink from street venders, three licensed bars (including frozen cocktails, a rustic cider and ale house and a vintage school bus bar - and on top of that a stunning Classic and Custom bike show - presented by Hog the Dogs in conjunction with Birmingham Harley Owners Group.

On the motorsports side there will also be some classic cars driving in to gaze at, and an established female racer... (who loves animals) coming in with her car!

If that wasn’t enough there will be visual arts - walkabout and circus, fun-fair, axe throwing, mini trampolining, a dog agility course and game stands to play on - and as it is a family and animal friendly event there is also a chillout breakaway area for pets - and adults if needed.

On the family side; they have a dress up themed competition for children at the festival - SCHOOL OF ROCK (think of the film) vs THE CASTLE (think kings, queens, knights, princesses), there will be a tent with arts and crafts for those in dress up, and two winners announced at the end!

There will also be a VIP AREA, that they have decided to open up if a VIP BUS BAR ticket is purchased!

This ticket includes a drink and the experience in the VIP area, with a classic London, routemaster double decker bus converted into a wonderful bar, with seating area upstairs and an elevating roof -with 360 view of the grounds!

Lucia de Paiva-Kynch, Festival Director, said: “We are so excited to be hosting this first ever Rockingham Rocks Festival - it really promises to have something for everyone and will definitely be a day to remember.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has agreed to be part of the day and I am just overwhelmed by how much jaw dropping entertainment there’s going to be.

“This is a family friendly event with a motorsports side - featuring some top tier local artists, as well as a some from further afield, and street food for all appetites alongside three licensed bars, this event promises to be the party of the summer.

“The CEO of the branch Richard Burns being an avid bike enthusiast is also delighted about our Custom and Classic ride in bike show, and on such a beautiful site, as the first of this flagship annual show, what is there not to be excited about!

“And while the aim of the day is to have fun and to be entertained - anyone who attends will also be doing their bit to help the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch help animals in need in the community.

“As an independent branch we have to raise all our funds ourselves and events like these are so important to our fundraising and helping all the animals who need us.”

Checkout our Facebook event page to keep up with the info: https://fb.me/e/3s5fFASvy

Tickets are selling fast, and you can buy them here:

Promo codes:

Type in ROCKFOR2 to get 2 tickets for the price of 1 & 1/2 for limited time only!

If you are a carer or on PIP yourself and cannot expend for the full price of an adult ticket you can use the code HELP50 to get two tickets for the price of 1 (please bring proof on the day)

Other promo codes for select groups:

NHS20

VETS15

BIKES15

Children aged 12 and under go free.