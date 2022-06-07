After a three-year hiatus the Cynthia Spencer Northampton Colour run is back this Saturday (June 11).

The fun filled event, which opens its doors at Overstone Park at 8.30am, aims to help raise funds for the important work that the hospice does.

With a distance of five kilometres, the run is expected to be completed by hundreds of people who want to get messy while raising money.

Organiser Sarah Denston said: “The money raised at our events is essential to our charity achieving its annual fundraising target of more than over £1 million for the hospice. Now more than ever, every single penny that’s raised means so much to the hospice, our patients and their families.''

The course will be dotted with different paint stations where volunteers will throw the bright coloured powdered.

Online registration will close at 4.30pm on Thursday (June 9) but participants are still able to sign up on Saturday morning.

A previous Colour Run event.

Families can purchase tickets for £35 or adult tickets are now £15. If you aren’t able to make the event in person there is a virtual one too where participants get their own colour pouch and are able to #getmessy4cynthia when it works for them.

The paint is made from corn starch so is non-toxic and biodegradable as well as easy to wash off.

Ms Denston added: “We have a whole new family fun zone including a treasure hunt with our mascot, Spencer Bunny, a coconut shy, bottle in a bag lucky dip and plenty of refreshments available.”

The specialist palliative care is jointly funded by the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part.

Ms Denston continued: “It means a huge amount to the charity team and the hospice to have so many people come back together to take part in the Colour Run after so long.”

“The energy and passion our supporters have for raising money and having fun with family and friends is so inspiring.”