Dinosaurs to visit Rushden Lakes this summer

Dinosaurs will be part of a summer of fun at Rushden Lakes

Bosses at Rushden Lakes are promising a summer of fun for visitors.

The fun kicks off next week as the retail and leisure complex celebrates its fifth birthday.

Between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, July 28, shoppers can look out for the mischievious mouse who will be visiting stores, taking photos and handing out surprise gifts to lucky shoppers.

A summer of fun is planned for Rushden Lakes

They will also be launching their biggest ever giveaway on their website, with five lucky people winning a prize bundle worth more than £250 each.

Prizes include vouchers from Wildwood, AJ Cycles, The Terrace and Blue Mountain Yard.

The fun will continue with dinosaurs coming to Rushden Lakes for the first time.

Throughout the day on August 16 and August 23, visitors can get up close and personal with some pre-historic beasts and learn facts from the dinosaur rangers.

Musical entertainment is also coming to the boardwalk every Sunday and Wednesday with the Silver Surfers, who will be playing music from the 50s to the 80s.

As well as all this, other events will be taking place each week throughout the summer, including food and drinks fairs by the Pop Up planners, performances from local community groups and activities with the Rushden Rangers in partnership with The Wildlife Trust.

Centre manager Donna French said: “We are so excited to celebrate our fifth birthday and we are bringing brand new entertainment to Rushden Lakes that we’ve never had here before.

"We have taken the time to plan something for everyone to enjoy and the best part is all the events are free to attend.

"We can’t wait to see the reaction from our visitors this summer.”

For more information about activities happening at Rushden Lakes this summer and to be in with a chance of winning one of the £250 bundles visit www.rushdenlakes.com, like Rushden Lakes on Facebook or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

And for any youngsters who really love dinosaurs, there is more dinosaur fun heading to the Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough.