Free dinosaur fun roaring into Wellingborough this summer

Dinosaurs are set to bring some roaring good fun to Wellingborough’s Swansgate Shopping Centre this summer.

The prehistoric visitors will be at the shopping centre on Wednesday, July 27, Wednesday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 24, to coincide with the summer holidays.

Organised by the Wellingborough shopping centre, parents can take their little ones along for some free roar-some fun.

Youngsters will be able to take part in a dino-trail where they will go on a quest to spot all the dinosaur eggs loose in shop windows in exchange for a complimentary dino-mite sticker.

On Wednesday, July 27, they can get creative and take part in the eco-dinosaur workshop where children can create their own dinosaur sculpture to take home using only recyclable and recycled materials.

And on Wednesday, August 10, dino-fans will have the opportunity to make some unforgettable memories by meeting some little Jurassic friends.

The centre’s knowledgeable Dinosaur Rangers will be visiting with three baby dinosaurs; Brian, Sassy and Drippy who will be there to say hello.

Then on Wednesday, August 24, shoppers will be able to meet and greet two walking dinosaurs, T-rex and Raptor, and browse a fossil display.

Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are so excited to be able to provide these dinosaur-themed summer activities for free over summer.”

And she added: “It's the perfect way to entertain families while they shop.”

The Swansgate Shopping Centre is also asking the community to name their giant dinosaurs visiting in late August.

If you are looking for some more free fun during the summer holidays, Wellingborough’s Splash Park at the Embankment is now open every day.

Families will be able to enjoy the fountains and play equipment every weekday as well as at weekends if they need somewhere to cool off during the hot weather.