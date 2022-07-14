Wellingborough's Splash Park opening daily from today

Wellingborough’s Splash Park is set to open daily from today (Thursday).

Families will be able to cool down in the water fountains and use the play equipment from 12.30pm to 6pm every day.

The facility at the Embankment in Wellingborough is run by North Northamptonshire Council, with the authority recently having to resolve ‘staffing issues’ to get it open on weekends during the warm weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Splash Park at Wellingborough

It was due to open every weekend from June 25 until the summer holidays started, but it will now be open on weekdays as well as at the weekend throughout the summer holidays.