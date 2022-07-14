Wellingborough's Splash Park opening daily from today

Wellingborough’s Splash Park is set to open daily from today (Thursday).
Families will be able to cool down in the water fountains and use the play equipment from 12.30pm to 6pm every day.
The facility at the Embankment in Wellingborough is run by North Northamptonshire Council, with the authority recently having to resolve ‘staffing issues’ to get it open on weekends during the warm weather.
It was due to open every weekend from June 25 until the summer holidays started, but it will now be open on weekdays as well as at the weekend throughout the summer holidays.
This will be welcome news for families as temperatures are set to soar, with the possibility of the weather topping 30C in Northamptonshire early next week.