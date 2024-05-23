Den building, axe-throwing and ancient adventures set to entertain families at nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explore nature and the great outdoors with a host of family-friendly activities with a difference at Stanwick Lakes this half term.

The popular axe-throwing sessions return once more, giving families the opportunity to pitch their skills against each other. This Ranger-led activity, which will run on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, is perfect for complete beginners or axe throwing champions. Children must be aged 11 or older and sessions, which cost £10, must be booked in advance.

Another favourite, den building, returns to offer children the chance to see if they have the skills needed to build a shelter which protects them from the elements. The Rangers will introduce the budding den-builders to the tools and materials available and discuss the main properties a shelter should have if it were to be needed in a survival situation. Groups will be challenged to build their own waterproof dens, which may be put to the test at the end of the session.

Den building is £3.50 per child and takes place on Thursday, May 30. Places must be booked in advance.

Families also have the chance to step back in time with a selection of ‘Ancient Adventures’, as they take on ‘Boudicca’s Iron Age Quest’– a trail to search for supplies and matching stickers. The cost is £3.50 per trail pack, with no need to book in advance. Complementing this are historical craft sessions for £1, in which children can make and decorate their own Iron Age shield.

In addition, pottery painting, which starts from £7, offers children the chance to get creative, while the sand and water play areas and adventure trail – boasting climbing rocks, a rope bridge and a zip line – mean children and young people can keep active this holiday.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “We have a fabulous programme of events lined up for visitors this half term and we’re confident there’s something for everyone.

“Stanwick Lakes really is the perfect space to explore nature and get stuck into our activities, so why not book now for the chance to do something a bit different this school holiday?

“All proceeds from events like this go towards the preservation of this heritage and nature-rich site, meaning it can be continued to be enjoyed for years to come.”

The ‘Ancient Adventures’ theme culminates with Stanwick Lakes’ Iron Age Settlement Open Day on Saturday, June 1. This ‘living history’ experience will celebrate the hard work of Stanwick Lakes’ volunteers and will be a celebration of all things Iron Age – with blacksmithing and woodworking demos, weaving and crafting activities, magical storytelling and a chance to try ancient foods. Visitors will be challenged to see if they can spot the difference between breads from different historical time periods.

This event is free to attend as part of Stanwick Lakes’ National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported projects, thanks to National Lottery players.

For more details about the May half term programme at Stanwick Lakes, visit the website. Follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Stanwick Lakes, near Rushden, is managed as a social enterprise by Rockingham Forest Trust, an environmental charity that works to bring wide-ranging community benefits through creating and conserving special green spaces, and exploring local heritage, in ways which educate, involve and inspire.