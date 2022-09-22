Big turnout expected as Kettering vintage rally and steam event returns

Fans of classic vehicles and steam engines will be out in force this weekend for the return of a popular event near Kettering.

The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre – held just off the A510 near Junction 11 of the A14 by Cranford – sees hundreds of motors and exhibits on show.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, September 24 (10am to 5pm), and Sunday, September 25 (10am to 4pm).

On display will be military, commercial and emergency vehicles, steam engines, hundreds of vintage classic cars, tractors and buses and vintage motorcycles.

There will also be model steam, working displays, an autojumble, trade stalls and a craft and model tent.

The event will also have its popular ‘Steam Up Bar’, a funfair, real ale festival and live entertainment while food on offer will include fish and chips, pizzas, curries, doughnuts, a hog roast, Thai food, pasties and ice cream.

Admission to the event, which supports the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, costs £10 for adults.

It costs £8 for senior citizens, £8 for children aged between six and 16 and under fives go free. A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £25.