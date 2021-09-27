Kettering steam rally enjoys a vintage year

The 21st Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair returned at the weekend after 2020's event was cancelled because of Covid.

The event - held at a site near Cranford - took place on Saturday and Sunday (September 25 and 26).

More than 1,000 exhibits arrived at the site near Cranford, with steam and model steam, vintage and classic cars on display as well as a host of motorbikes, cycles, tractors, buses, military, commercial and 999 vehicles.

There were also engines, a model and craft tent, model boats, awning displays, parrots, owls, arena events and more.

Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.

1. Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Photo Sales

2. Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Photo Sales

3. Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Photo Sales

4. Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fair Photo Sales