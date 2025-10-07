The Great British Bake Off’s pastry week has viewers in unison already 😨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pastry week has arrived on GBBO.

All of our favourite bakers are facing three tricky challenges.

Viewers have been left saying the same thing about Bake Off.

One of The Great British Bake Off’s most infamous themes has arrived and viewers couldn’t be more excited. It is pastry week and Prue quickly declared it perhaps the “most important” of all.

The remaining bakers will take on three pastry-based challenges starting with a tricky plait task. Bookies have tipped this amateur to be sent home at the end of the episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recap what happened in chocolate week and remind yourself who left the tent. Plus see the full cast for 2025.

The Great British Bake Off fans all say same thing about pastry week

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

It is the one week that every fears and dreads in the Bake Off tent - pastry. None of the amateurs will want to end up with a “soggy bottom”.

The phrase is an iconic and terror inducing part of the GBBO lexicon, perhaps as iconic as the Hollywood handshake. Unsurprisingly, fans were quickly taking to social media to simply declare “soggy bottom” in anticipation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person simply wrote: “Soggy bottom time!” Another added: “It’s time for a soggy bottom.”

Others were quick to comment on Toby’s ambition with his goal of doing a full puff in the signature bake. A fan said: “If Toby pulls off that slaggy fancy plaid AND full puff then he shouldn't have to do the other challenges, he should just get a pass to next week and start baker.”

Another wrote: “The nerds amongst us gasped when Toby said he was going full puff. Madness. Magic if he pulls this off.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.