Spotify is using AI as part of Wrapped 2024 🤖

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotify Wrapped is finally available and it has some shiny new features.

Artificial Intelligence plays a big role in Wrapped 2024.

DJ: Wrapped and an AI podcast are among the features this year.

The long wait for Spotify Wrapped is finally over and it comes with plenty of new bells and whistles. If you are unable to find it - there is one easy trick to locate it if it isn’t showing up in your app.

Taylor Swift has been revealed as the most streamed artist around the globe for a second successive year. She was ahead of the likes of The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify Wrapped gets new AI feature for 2024

The streaming giant says that for this year’s edition of its popular annual round-up it is taking personalisation to the “next level”. It includes revamps to the popular AI DJ and AI Playlist as well as a totally new feature: Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast.

Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast

Spotify has introduced a Wrapped AI podcast for 2024. Photo: Spotify | Spotify

On its website, Spotify explains: “this year, for the first time ever, Spotify is unveiling an AI podcast about your 2024 Spotify Wrapped music listening, built with Google’s NotebookLM. With this personalised Audio Overview, you can dive deeper into your top songs, artists, and genres—all delivered by two dynamic AI podcast hosts.

“Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast will be available in English for eligible Free and Premium users for a limited time across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ: Wrapped

As a fan-favorite feature for premium subscribers, DJ: Wrapped brings even more context into the Wrapped experience, providing commentary about your year alongside the music that soundtracked it.

Also available in Spanish this year, DJ will tell you about your year in music listening, bring in expertise from our editors about the top tracks and artists of 2024, and tell you about your relationship with the DJ this year.

Wrapped AI Playlist

With the new AI Playlist feature, Premium users in select markets can turn their ideas into a personalized playlist. This year, AI Playlist will be a part of the Wrapped experience, so users can go beyond their Wrapped results by entering prompts like “my top 5 genres” or “artists similar to my top 5” to create a personalized playlist.

These features are an example of how we’re enhancing the shared cultural experience of Wrapped, reflecting how artists and creators have shaped our lives one note, one voice, one idea at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think of your Wrapped round-up for 2024 - are you surprised by any of your top artists or songs? Let me know what you think of the AI features by emailing me: [email protected].