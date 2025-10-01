South Park’s 27th season has arrived - but when is the next episode? 📺🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Park is in the middle of its 27th season.

The iconic animated comedy has returned with new episodes.

But when can fans expect the show to continue?

South Park is back and is putting the world’s wrongs to rights once again. The legendary series is now in its 27th season, if you can believe it.

The animated comedy took a surprise break in September, due to production disruption. However, it returned last week with a brand new episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the slight change to the release schedule for season 27, you might be wondering when the show will be next on. Here’s all you need to know:

Is a new South Park episode out today?

South Park | Paramount+

The show returned last Wednesday (September 24) with the fifth episode of its current season. However, fans face quite the wait for the next one.

South Park will not be out on Comedy Central and Paramount+ today and it will be another two weeks before the next instalment. Season 27 will continue on October 15 with episode six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time are new South Park episodes out?

Once again, South Park is being broadcast by Comedy Central before arriving the next day on Paramount Plus. It is currently expected that the show will continue on October 15/ 16.

If all goes to plan and the episode airs as scheduled, without any further delays, it should be out at 10pm E.T/ P.T. on Comedy Central. The episode will then be available on Paramount Plus from 6am P.T/ 9am E.T. the following day - which is 2pm British time.

New episodes of South Park are expected to be released every other week between October 15 and December 10.

Why was South Park delayed in September?

Having returned for its 27th series back on July 23, South Park has been releasing a new episode every other Wednesday. However, in mid-September the show was hit by a surprise last minute delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episode that was due to air on September 17 was pulled at the last minute. It arrived on September 24 instead.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and ‘South Park’ fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.