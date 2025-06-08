ITV will be broadcasting the final of the 2025 Nations League 🏆

Nations League Final is set to take place.

ITV will be broadcasting the action from Munich.

But how can you watch at home?

After a fiercely competitive campaign the latest edition of the Nations League is set to come to a conclusion. Just four teams made it to the semi-finals earlier in the week and now two remain.

Munich’s Allianz Arena will be hosting the final - and silverware is once again up for grabs. It comes just over a week after the German stadium hosted the Champions League final.

But how can you follow the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Nations League Final on TV?

The UEFA Nations League trophy | ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images

The action will kick-off at the Allianz Arena at 8pm, but ITV’s coverage will begin slightly earlier. The broadcaster will be live from 7.30pm - giving time for build-up before the action begins.

How to watch the Nations League Final?

ITV have the rights to the conclusion of the 2025 edition of the competition. The broadcaster will be live from Munich this evening (June 8).

Coverage will be live on ITV1/ 1HD and also on ITVX. If you watch on the streaming platform it will be a few seconds behind.

Who is the presenter and pundits?

Mark Pougatch is once again on hosting duty for ITV’s coverage of international football. He will be joined by Karen Carney and Guillem Balague, who will provide expert analysis.

The commentary team for the Nations League Final will be Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend. Andros impressed viewers as a commentator during last summer’s Euro tournament.

