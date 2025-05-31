Prime Video has had live Champions League matches - but does that include the 2025 final? 👀

Amazon Prime has had Champions League coverage this season.

One match per week has been live for much of the competition.

But will the final be live on Prime Video?

Amazon has treated Prime members to live Champions League action throughout the 2024-25 season. If you are a subscriber you might be wondering if it will also be showing the final this weekend.

Announced last year, the online giant broadcast one match per game week through to the semi-final. It is an arrangement that will continue next season, it has been announced.

But will Prime Video be carrying coverage of the Champions League final? Here’s all you need to know:

Is the Champions League final on Prime Video?

Paris Saint-Germain's coach Luis Enrique | FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon Prime will not be showing the final itself, but there is a trick to watching it on a Fire TV Stick or through Prime Video. Under the deal agreed, the streaming service featured one live match per gameweek up-to-and-including the semi-finals.

The matches were available at no extra cost to Prime members - which was a big win for football fans. It did not however include the Champions League final.

But, the PSG vs Inter Milan match in Munich will be available as free-to-watch via Discovery+. This app can be added as a channel to Prime Video and the app can be downloaded via Fire TV Sticks (and your smart TV).

How to watch the Champions League final on Discovery+?

If you are wondering exactly how you can tune into Champions League final via Discovery+ through Prime Video, TNT has explained everything over on its website . The steps to follow are as follows:

Have access to discovery+ basic account with Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription have been able to watch all of the three European finals on the Prime Video app.

Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app via their Fire TV Stick or other device, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

