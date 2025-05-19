Gary Lineker is “stepping back” from the BBC and will not present at the 2026 World Cup 🚨

Gary Lineker will part ways with the BBC at the end of the week.

He will not be involved in the Beeb’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

But why is he leaving the broadcaster?

Gary Lineker has confirmed that he will leave the BBC after the last Match of the Day this weekend. His departure from the iconic show had already been announced but he had been due to continue into the men’s 2026 World Cup.

The TV star and former England striker announced that he is “stepping back” after a post he shared on social media criticising “Zionism” was accused of containing antisemetic connotations. Lineker reposted a clip featuring Palestinian lawyer Diana Buttu that also included an emoji of a rat.

Lineker has long been outspoken about his political beliefs on social media - ranging from his thoughts on migration rights and support for Palestinians in Gaza. He was temporarily suspended from Match of the Day in 2023 after criticising the government’s “immeasurably cruel policy” about stopping small boat crossings.

Gary Lineker | Getty

He returned but eventually announced he would be leaving MOTD at the conclusion of the 2024/25 football season. Lineker had been due to stay on for coverage of the FA Cup over the next 12 months and also for the 2026 World Cup - but that is no longer the case.

Gary Lineker said: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years.

“As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, added: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

Gary Lineker’s last Match of the Day appearance will take place on Sunday (May 25). It will be on BBC One from 10.30pm.

