The road to the 2026 World Cup continues this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s England side take on Andorra in Group K.

But how can you watch the action at home?

England’s quest for glory at the 2026 World Cup will continue this weekend with the latest round of qualifying. Thomas Tuchel officially took over the team at the start of the year and is starting to shape his squad.

After a long hard season, the Three Lions have been assembled again for the next step on the road to the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer. Captain Harry Kane and co will face Andorra in a group K qualifying match in a matter of hours.

The action is set to take place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona - but if you haven’t managed to make it over to Spain, you might be wondering how to follow along at home. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Andorra vs England on TV?

Harry Kane scored for England on Friday night. | Getty Images

The latest group K qualifying match is set to take place this afternoon (June 7). England have travelled to Barcelona to play Andorra having won both games so far.

It will be live on ITV1/ 1HD and ITVX, the broadcaster has confirmed. ITV will also be showing friendlies and the recent Nations League campaign.

What time is Andorra vs England on TV?

The coverage on ITV is set to begin at 4.15pm today (June 7). However kick-off won’t begin until 5pm, giving plenty of time for build-up ahead of the match.

ITV’s broadcast is due to run until 7.20pm - so you won’t have to worry about missing any of the action.

Who is the presenter and pundits?

Mark Pougatch will be on presenting duty for the world cup qualifier. He will be joined by Roy Keane and Karen Carney, who will provide analysis as pundits.

ITV’s commentary team for the match will be Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon. They are the broadcaster’s regular commentators for England games.

